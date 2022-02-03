Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.