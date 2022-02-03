BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.08

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.08, but opened at $179.10. BioNTech shares last traded at $174.84, with a volume of 17,123 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.55.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

