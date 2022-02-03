Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PFHD opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Professional by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

