Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.