Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 903,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.