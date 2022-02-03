Zacks: Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75).

AVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,809,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

