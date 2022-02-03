British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $3,600.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

