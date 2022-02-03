Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,220,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 28th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Shares of CVE VM opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.