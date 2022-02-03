Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 55.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

