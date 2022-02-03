Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $186.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.