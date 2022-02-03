Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,949 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.