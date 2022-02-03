Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMI opened at $103.27 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

