BlackRock Inc. Sells 314,110 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $125,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 291,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFBK. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.