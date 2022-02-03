Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,040 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iRobot by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $137.79.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.