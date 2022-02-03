loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 14218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

