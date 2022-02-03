Citigroup Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American States Water by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

