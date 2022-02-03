loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

LDI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

