First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,533 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

