SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.62) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.80) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.80) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.81).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.40. The stock has a market cap of £15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.27).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

