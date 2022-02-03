Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 94.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Graco were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 245,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

