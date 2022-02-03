Bank of Nova Scotia Has $449,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.