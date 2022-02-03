First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

