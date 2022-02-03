Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 2,680 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

