Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Polaris were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

