Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

