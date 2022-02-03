Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
