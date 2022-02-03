Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 593 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Materion were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Materion by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Materion by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.