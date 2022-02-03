Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 595,407 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

