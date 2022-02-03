Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 627,449 shares.The stock last traded at $47.96 and had previously closed at $47.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

