Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

NYSE:CCVI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.