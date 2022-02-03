Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIRT stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

