Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACII opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

