Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 538,593 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

