NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.23.

NXPI stock opened at $210.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.73. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

