Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.