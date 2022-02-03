Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,920 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.