Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $241,000 Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

