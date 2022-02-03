Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

