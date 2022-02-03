Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

