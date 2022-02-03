Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

