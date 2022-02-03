Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

