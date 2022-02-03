Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.17 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

