Barclays PLC Buys 5,277 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

