Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.60. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX opened at $42.32 on Monday. Terex has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.