Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Purchases $23,640.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $23,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 32.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 23.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

