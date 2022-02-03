Lukas Scheibler Sells 1,233 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.