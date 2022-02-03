BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,646,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $112,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

