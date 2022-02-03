Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases $37,558.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.