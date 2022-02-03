Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.