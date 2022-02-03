PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $810,280.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCAR stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

