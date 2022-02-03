David B. Blundin Buys 23,516 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,516 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVER stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

